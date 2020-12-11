Pooja Gor on reel-vs-real experience of living in a virus-struck world

Mumbai, Dec 11 : Actress Pooja Gor says she never imagined a few of her sequences in the upcoming show, Shrikant Bashir, would turn into a reality amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The show revolves around how a Surgical Operations Team ends up fighting a deadly virus scare spread by a terrorist group, led by the dynamic duo Shrikant Mhatre and Bashir Khan (essayed by Gashmeer Mahajani and Yudhishthir Singh). The series shows the team installing isolation zones and using terms like quarantine in their dialogues.

“Last year when we were shooting for the virus sequence, we did not see Covid coming. We never thought that we’d have to live our reel life in real and shoot our last sequence in Covid times. Well, it was definitely a challenge to shoot amidst the pandemic, but I am relieved and happy that the health and safety protocols were strictly and smoothly followed,” Pooja said.

The last schedule of the show was shot in Baramati, Maharashtra, where the team was isolated for 10 days before resuming shoot.

Talking about the shoot, Pooja said: “Nobody from the cast and crew was affected whilst the shoot and we all went back home safe. From checking everyone’s temperature, to sanitisation and ensuring that everyone is masked, every little detail was taken care of. And I am glad that we pulled it off well with a great team effort.”

The show premiered on SonyLIV on December 11.

–IANS

