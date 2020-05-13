Pope Francis calls for interfaith prayer to overcome pandemic

2014 Pastoral Visit of Pope Francis to Korea Closing Mass for Asian Youth Day August 17, 2014 Haemi Castle, Seosan-si, Chungcheongnam-do Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Korean Culture and Information Service Korea.net (www.korea.net) Official Photographer : Jeon Han This official Republic of Korea photograph is being made available only for publication by news organizations and/or for personal printing by the subject(s) of the photograph. The photograph may not be manipulated in any way. Also, it may not be used in any type of commercial, advertisement, product or promotion that in any way suggests approval or endorsement from the government of the Republic of Korea. If you require a photograph without a watermark, please contact us via Flickr e-mail. --------------------------------------------------------------- ÃªÂµÂÃ­â„¢Â© Ã­â€â€žÃ«Å¾â‚¬Ã¬Â¹ËœÃ¬Å Â¤Ã¬Â½â€ Ã«Â°Â©Ã­â€¢Å“ Ã¬Â Å“6Ã­Å¡Å’ Ã¬â€¢â€žÃ¬â€¹Å“Ã¬â€¢â€ž Ã¬Â²Â­Ã«â€¦â€žÃ«Å’â‚¬Ã­Å¡Å’ Ã­ÂÂÃ«Â§â€°Ã«Â¯Â¸Ã¬â€šÂ¬ 2014-08-17 Ã¬Â¶Â©Ã¬Â²Â­Ã«â€šÂ¨Ã«Ââ€ž Ã¬â€žÅ“Ã¬â€šÂ°Ã¬â€¹Å“ Ã­â€¢Â´Ã«Â¯Â¸Ã¬ÂÂÃ¬â€žÂ± Ã«Â¬Â¸Ã­â„¢â€Ã¬Â²Â´Ã¬Å“Â¡ÃªÂ´â‚¬ÃªÂ´â€˜Ã«Â¶â‚¬ Ã­â€¢Â´Ã¬â„¢Â¸Ã«Â¬Â¸Ã­â„¢â€Ã­â„¢ÂÃ«Â³Â´Ã¬â€ºÂ Ã¬Â½â€Ã«Â¦Â¬Ã¬â€¢â€žÃ«â€žÂ· Ã¬Â â€žÃ­â€¢Å“

Hyderabad: The head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis called for all religions to participate in a day of prayer, fasting and works of charity to help overcome the coronavrirus pandemic on Thursday (May 14).

He wrote, “I have accepted the proposal of the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity that on 14th of May, believers of all religions should unite spiritually for a day of prayer, fasting, and works of charity, to implore God to help humanity overcome the corona virus pandemic.“

This comes at a time when there have been certain relaxations of the lockdown in places like United States and India. With the corona virus not showing many signs of slowing down, interfaith acts of worship and charity are means for many to help stem the tide of this pandemic.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.