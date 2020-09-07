Popular-picnic spot Shamirpet lake brimming again

Hyderabad: The Shamirpet Lake, is not just a water body as a tourist spot and also provides of the finest fishes to the city and its surrounding areas.

The incessant rain has filled the lake to its brim providing water to the fullest. Until last year the water was less than 8 feet but this year the water level surged to 13 feet.

The lake streteches over 1,200 acres FTL area and the lake’s serves an ayacut of 2,500 acres. It facilitated cropping for 2,500 acres for a period of one-and-a-half years.

The 32-feet capacity water body has 13-feet water bringing cheer to the locals and passerby alike to savour its serene locales.

Last year, the water level dropped to an abysmal 8 ft as there was less rainfall in the catchment areas. “In 2016, the water level rose to 31 feet and we could supply water to nearby farmers for one-and-a-half years. If the Shamirpet Lake is to get to full tank level, the Medchal Pedda cheruvu needs to get filled,” said A R Kannaiah, assistant executive engineer (irrigation), Shamirpet.

This year, the state witnessed good rainfall but Medchal area did not receive as much, aver officials. A spate of commercial activities in Dundigal, Rajabolarum and Gowdavalli are also reasons for Shamirpet not getting enough inflows. Great tourism potential The Shamirpet Lake is just a 30-minute drive from Jubilee Bus Station and is a sought after picnic spot. The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) is developing the bund area. In 2018, the State Government was keen on developing the environs.

There are areas that need to be developed with more greenery and seating arrangement. A senior official said maintenance and development work is an ongoing process. The aim is to turn the place into an easily accessible picnic spot with all facilities. Bund beautification works are going on. Few flowering trees have grown to five feet in height and soon the place would be transformed say officials. The water levels are not as they used to be a decade-and-a-half ago but officials are hopeful. Apart from good rainfall, diversion of water from the Konda Pochamma reservoir could fill up the water body.