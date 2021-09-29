Porsche to Bentley: A look at Akshay Kumar’s swanky car collection

Mumbai: One of the most prolific actors of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar has earned himself a humongous fan following having starred in more than 100 films. He began his career in the industry with a movie titled Saugandh in 1991. His career saw a steep rise post the success of his cult-classic Khiladi which he got named after ever since. The ‘Bell Bottom’ actor is also a martial artist, a chef, producer and a television personality.

The 54-year-old had won both accolades and hearts with his extraordinary performances. Some of his notable works are Dhadkan, Baby, Airlift, Padman,Special 26, Kesari, among others.

Akshay Kumar has various big projects lined up including Bachchan Pandey (with Kriti Sanon), Atrangi Re (with Sara Ali Khan) and Prithviraj (with Manushi Chillar). Reportedly, for every assignment he is charging money, that’s a little higher than the previous film. For the films he signed on for during the COVID-19 pandemic, Akshay Kumar has charged fee for each in the range of Rs 110 to 120 crore. According to reports, his net worth is Rs 2000 crores.

The Bell Bottom star known for swanky collection of wheels. According to various reports, here are a few of the cars Akshay Kumar owns:

1. Mercedes Benz V-Class

One of the most recent additions to his garage is a Mercedes Benz V-class which is reportedly worth Rs. 1.1 crore.

2. Mercedes GL350

Another swanky SUV in the Megastar’s collection. The luxurious vehicle offers comfort like none other and costs around 77 lakhs.

3. Mercedes GLS

Merc number 3! A proper blend of class and comfort Akki’s GLS is reportedly priced at 85 Lakhs.

PICS 2 : @Akshaykumar sir Clicked outside mehboob studio while he was getting out from His car pic.twitter.com/D5kyViFIry — Akshay Kumar FG (@AKFansGroup) March 12, 2016

4. Honda Cr-V

A token to his humility is this simple yet elegant member in the Kumar car family. It is a reliable and comfortable soft-roader which prices at around 30 Lakhs.

5. Rolls Royce Phantom

From humility to grandeur, a Rolls Royce is a signature vehicle, the name itself is actually enough. With the price being 10 crores, Bollywood’s most bankable actor has bank balance enough to be a proud owner of this luxurious car.

6. Porsche Cayenne

Akshay’s taste is truly terrific. He owns a “PORSCHE” that reportedly costs 2 crore.

7. Bentley Continental Flying Spur

The Bentley Continental Flying Spur is the sedan version of the Continental GT coupe. Akshay Kumar owns an older generation of the car and though it is not as opulent as the Phantom, it still is among the most luxurious cars around the globe.

8. Range Rover Vogue

His list ends with a highly capable addition in his collection the Range Rover Vogue which is worth at 2.20 crore.