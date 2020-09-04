Portuguese motorcycle racer Oliveira gets engage to his step-sister

The pair have known each other since they were 13 and maintained a ‘secret relationship’ for 11 years, before announcing they were a couple in 2019.

Oliveira has now spoken about his relationship – he recently told Portugese TV host Manuel Luis Goucha. “Before love there was a great friendship. We grew up together.”

“At some point, we realized that it was more than a friendship, it is a very strong love. We were going to get married this year, but that weekend I had a race and we had to postpone it until next year.”

Oliveira’s dad Paulo said his son is set to get hitched to Andreia Pimenta, who is the daughter of his second wife.

Speaking to Spanish sports newspaper Marca, Paulo said,”I’m happy that my son is getting married to the woman of his life.”

Pimenta has also shared the good news on Instagram. Uploading a snap of herself with her new fiancé, she wrote: “Today was marked forever in my life. The answer was YES.”

Oliveira shared a similar post, writing: “Dear friends, today was knee down for me in a very beautiful turn of life and she said YES.”

And Oliveira has another reason to celebrate – last month he won the MotoGP prize at the Styria Grand Prix for the first ever time in the history of Portuguese motorcycling.

A delighted Oliveira said after the race: “Just screaming and pure joy to have done it finally.

“I saw this coming already quite a few races ago.

“I felt we had the potential to do it, so finally to be able to do it is a huge boost to be able to continue like this.”

He currently sits ninth in the World Championship standings – so that’s two congratulations in order.