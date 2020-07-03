Portuguese Paulo Sousa quits as Bordeaux’s coach

Paris: Paulo Sousa has chosen to end the spell as coach of French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

“We regret this decision as well as the way in which his announcement was made and we will examine what the club will do,” said Bordeaux in a statement on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

French media disclosed that Sousa told his players in training that he was leaving, before the club officially announced the resignation.

The former Portuguese national team assistant coach took over coaching duties at Bordeaux in March 2019 after a one-year spell with Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian.

The 50-year-old has coached numerous clubs in his career, including Swansea, Leicester City and QPR in England, and Italian club Fiorentina

Source: IANS