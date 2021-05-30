Positive results of lockdown, decrease in COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: The Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has inaugurated a 10 beds Corona care centre at Dawoodi Bohra Community hall, RTC colony, Malkajgiri.

Speaking on the occasion the Home Minister said that the state government is taking all measures to control the corona pandemic.

The home minister said, “The lockdown has been imposed to break the Corona chain in the state with vaccination drive and Covid tests on large scale.”

The home minister further said that the people are cooperating with the government in implementing the lockdown.

But he still appeals to the people to strictly follow the protocols of the lockdown in order to control the Pandemic as soon as possible.

The Home Minister praised the Bohra community for their selfless services to their community and the society at large which is praiseworthy. He advised the people to fully take advantage of this newly inaugurated covid care centre.