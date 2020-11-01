‘Possible terror activity’ in Balochistan foiled

Quetta, Nov 1 : Pakistani security forces have foiled a “possible terrorist activity” during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan province, the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In a statement on Saturday, the ISPR said that during the operation Ketch district’s Buleda area, a “high-value target”, who was responsible for killing innocent civilians, extortion, and attacking security forces, was eliminated, reports Geo News.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered, the ISPR said, adding that a soldier was injured during the exchange of fire.

The operation was conducted days after seven soldiers and as many security guards were killed during a terrorist attack on a convoy of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) near Ormara town in the province, The Express Tribune reported.

On October 23, the Ministry of Interior released details about terrorist attacks in the country since 2015, revealing that 3,384 people, including 1,457 law enforcement agencies personnel, were killed in 3,990 terror incidents.

It stated that 8,436 people, including security personnel, sustained injuries in such attacks till September 13, 2020.

According to the Ministry, the highest number of terror attacks were reported in Balochistan while Punjab witnessed the least.

Source: IANS

