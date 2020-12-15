Post-Covid centres at all district ayurveda hospitals in Raj

Jaipur, Dec 15 : Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday that post-Covid centres will be opened at all the district ayurveda hospitals in the state. Experts will treat patients who have recovered from Covid-19 in these centres through homeopathy, ayurveda and Unani medical systems to increase their immunity.

Sharma was addressing the advisory committees of ayurveda, homeopathy, Unani, yoga and naturopathy departments at the Swasthya Bhawan on Tuesday. He said that looking at the huge potential of medico tourism in the state, 20 such places have been identified in Rajasthan where there is maximum movement of tourists. He said that yoga centres with state-of-the-art facilities will be opened at these places in PPP mode.

Sharma said that the whole world has started trusting the Ayush system during the coronavirus period. He said that the government is committed to conservation and promotion of ayurveda, homeopathy and Unani medical systems and is working for their betterment.

The development of ayurveda and other Indian systems of medicine was discussed in detail and some guidelines were given in the meeting. The minister directed the officials to draw a framework to develop botanical gardens at 17 venues across the state in public private partnership (PPP) mode.

He also directed the officials concerned to plant 10 types of medicinal plants at each Ayush hospital with emphasis on planting guggal, tulsi, giloy, ashwagandha, arjun and other plants.

Sharma also asked the officials to publish a booklet of major ayurveda medicines with explanation in detail. Former director of National Institute of Ayurveda, Mahesh Chandra Sharma, has taken the responsibility to prepare this booklet.

On this occasion, many subjects were discussed in detail and necessary guidelines were given on the role of ayurveda and the Indian systems of medicine in the ‘Nirogi Rajasthan’ campaign to make it a pubic movement. Initiatives like developing ayurveda medical centres, promoting cultivation of medical plants, strengthening laboratories were discussed at the meeting. It was also decided to develop the Panchkarma Centre at the Rajasthan Ayurveda University in Jodhpur as a centre for excellence.

