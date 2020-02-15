Post Delhi defeat, is BJP trying to back Jagan against Naidu?

A+ A-

Jinka Nagaraju

Hyderabad: Is Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy going to be the first beneficiary of the Post-Delhi debacle politics of Modi and Shah?

In the midst of an unprecedented assault launched on Telugu Desam Supremo Chandrababu Naidu by the rank and file of YSR Congress, Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy emerged from a 45-minute long meeting on Friday night with Amit Shah. They were locked up for about 45 minutes.

The meeting is preceded by some significant developments. First, the Income Tax department delivered much-wanted ammunition to the YSRC to attack Jagan’s bete noire, Chandrababu Naidu. The IT sleuths revealed in a ‘press note’ that it had conducted search-and- seize operations on close associates of a prominent person which included is ex-personal secretary. Armed with this tell-tale indication, YSRC launched an all-round attack on Naidu and his son Lokesh and demanded their arrest and also a CBI inquiry.

On the legal side, the CBI court granted an exemption to Jagan from attending the Hyderabad CBI court every Friday. The judge gave oral instruction granting the exemption. It is a great relief to Jagan even though a request for exemption in ED cases is still pending.

Thirdly, it is the statement of minister Botsa Satyanarayana. Botsa said the party would go to any extent, including joining the NDA government at the center, if it benefits the state.

All three developments unfolded in quick succession following the crucial 100 minute-long meeting the Jagan had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Some analysts believe that it is the inevitable fallout of BJP’s defeat in Delhi elections.

According to some analysts the recent developments in Delhi may have forced Modi and Shah to think of repositioning the party to suit the emerging challenges in some states.

Since it cannot remain as a “stateless national party, the BJP has to cultivate ‘friends’ as it did in the case of Nitish Kumar in Bihar.

The analysts believe that many developments, traumatic for Chandrababu Naidu, may take place in the near future.