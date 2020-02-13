Post-Delhi polls, JNUSU back in anti-CAA mode

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: Following a brief lull during the run-up to the Delhi Assembly election, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Thursday sounded the bugle for a renewed fight against the Citizenship Amendment Act and other measures that the government is said to be contemplating.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s resounding victory despite the BJP”s attempts to turn the Delhi polls into a referendum over the Citizenship Amendment Act, has given a boost to anti-CAA supporters. Beginning February 14, the JNUSU is organising a series of events to mobilize support against the CAA, and to draw attention to the government”s plans for NRC and others.

The events are spread over three days, beginning on February 14 and lasting up to February 17. The protests include a cultural programme and a protest march within the JNU campus.

The last day of the protests will see students taking out a march on February 17 from Mandi House to Parliament Street.

A statement issued in this regard by JNUSU says, “Attempts to destroy the fundamental characteristic of the Indian Constitution by the RSS-BJP have reached a fever pitch. The passage of the unconstitutional CAA 2019 has dealt grave harm to the secular notion of Indian citizenship. Combined with the BJP”s avowed plan of an all-India NRC process, this shall mean an end to secularism and social justice within the country. The MHA”s notification to begin the NPR (National Population Register) process by 1st April is the first step of the All India NRC/NRIC, as has been outlined in the CAA 2003 passed by the then NDA government.”