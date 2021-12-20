Post husband’s death, Saudi woman discovers that she is divorced

Riyadh: A woman in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia allegedly discovered that she had been divorced by her husband only after he died, local media from the gulf country reported on Monday.

According to the Arabic daily Al-Watan, a Saudi woman filed a lawsuit with the Court of Appeal in Makkah Al-Mukarramah region against the children of her deceased husband, demanding that her name be added to the inheritance deed, only to discover that she was divorced from her late husband without her knowledge.

As per the media reports, the defendants admitted that their father was married to the complainant, they said that he divorced her before the consummation of their marriage and they did not agree to include her name in the list of heirs.

She admitted that the deceased did not have an intimate relationship with her and denied the divorce from him, adding that she married him under a valid legal contract, and remained his wife until his death.

It is reported that the woman’s husband fell into a coma a year before his death.

The defendants argued that their father divorced the woman before he was admitted to the hospital and brought two witnesses that the deceased divorced the plaintiff and that she was aware of it even though she continued to deny it.

Consequently, the judge issued a final ruling, which stipulated that “the divorce of the wife is true and valid and accordingly she is entitled to no inheritance”.