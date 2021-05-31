Postal department to offer vaccination registration services

Hyderabad: Telangana postal department on Sunday said that it will assist in the registration and appointment process of COVID-19 vaccination to ensure that large numbers of people, especially in rural areas are left out of the nationwide vaccination campaign.

“The department of posts has decided and started assisting in registration and appointment for vaccination of villagers through Post offices located in rural areas, where post office common service centers are available,” the department said in a statement.

The department will use the Co-WIN application for registration and no service charges will be taken.

Postal department will help rural people who cannot register themselves owing to lack of smart phones, assistant director in the postmaster general office, K Venkata Rami Reddy said. The service has already been started in 36 head post offices, 643 sub post offices and 10 branch post offices in Hyderabad region, Reddy added.

“In the next phase, about 800 more branch post offices will also be included in this process,” he said.