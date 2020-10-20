Postcard campaign launched by Mahila Congress leaders

Hyderabad: A postcard campaign was launched by the Telangana Pradesh Maliha Congress Committee on Monday demanding that the BJP government at the Centre take measures for the safety and security of women.

Postcards with slogans like “stop blaming the victim” and “give security to women” will be posted to the Prime Minister and also Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath by women from every village in Telangana.

Mahila Congress state president Nerella Sharada said atrocities against women had increased in the country, including Telangana.