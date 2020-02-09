Poster War’ Continues: Ruling JDU puts up posters against RJD

A+ A-

Patna: In a follow up of a long-running poster war between the Lalu Prasad Yadav led RJD and the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led JDU in Bihar, the later has come up with a new poster against the opposition political quarter accusing it of practising corruption while in power in the past.

The poster has a photograph of Tejaswi Yadav sitting on a chair of power with bubbles showing him making fake promises to the people.

“They do not have knowledge about anything.. they do not know the spelling of marketing…They did corruption in the name of social service…Congress also wants to work on the same lines… Even during Congress regime, corruption had increased in the state,” said JDU leader Niraj Kumar.

“Bihar people asking what they have done in 15 years… women are not safe…Alcohol has not been banned completely… unemployment is on the rise. No factories have been set up.. no mills have been set up..,” said Shiv Chandra Ram of RJD in response to criticism by the JDU.

The Congress party too has joined the poster war by installing a poster criticising the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of not doing enough for the development of the state.

“Bihar is sitting on a heap of garbage. The state is doing the business of murder, loot and stealing…”

Last month also, The ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Wednesday put up a poster at the Dak Bungalow crossing here where it is talking about the alleged scams attributed to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

In the poster, Lalu Prasad Yadav is seen sitting on a buffalo along with a number of bags. Each bag has the name of an alleged scam on it — animal husbandry scam, land scam, medicine scam, charcoal scam and forest scam.

Bihar is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in October this year.