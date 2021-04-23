Poultry farm owner complained to police when his hens stopped laying eggs

Hyderabad: The Pune Police in Maharashtra faced a strange situation when a poultry farm owner came to lodge a complaint alleging his hens stopped laying eggs after consuming a particular brand of feed. He blamed the feed manufacturer for his hens’ infertility.

The police, however, did not register any FIR against the feed manufacturer as the company admitted defects in its chicken feed which it is trying to rectify. The feed manufacturer has agreed to compensate the poultry farm owners who used the defective feed.

According to a report about three to four poulltry farms used the chicken feed of the company due to which their hens stopped laying eggs. Since all these poultry farms are lying in the jurisdication of the same police station, the police were forced to take cognisance.

The chicken feed manufacturing company is based in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

According to experts it is common for the hens to stop laying eggs if they are fed with a wrong feed. They start laying eggs once the old feed is restored to them.