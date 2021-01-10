Power distribution system breakdown plunges Pak into darkness

By IANS|   Published: 10th January 2021 11:43 am IST
Power distribution system breakdown plunges Pak into darkness

Islamabad, Jan 10 : Hundreds of millions of Pakistanis were left without power due to a technical fault in the country’s power distribution system, government officials said on Sunday.

The blackout began at about 11.50 p.m. on Saturday when power failures were reported in all major cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi and Rawalpindi, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the National Transmission and Despatch Company, the system had tripped, and it may take a while to restore power.

The blackout was caused after the frequency in the national power distribution system suddenly fell from 50 to zero, Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan said in a tweet, adding that “we are trying to ascertain what caused the drop in frequency”.

READ:  Pak soldier killed in firing from across Afghan border: Army

He said that attempts are being made to fire up the Tarbela power station which will lead to a sequential restoration of power supply.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 10th January 2021 11:43 am IST
Back to top button