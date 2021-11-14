Power-packed Samsung Galaxy Watch4 offers new health tools

New Delhi: The wearables market is witnessing intense competition in India with new smartwatches arriving fast in the domestic market. Now, Samsung has unveiled Galaxy Watch4 that is among the first ones to feature the new Wear OS jointly built with Google.

The new Bluetooth-only model of Galaxy Watch4 was launched at Rs 23,999 for the 40mm dial size and Rs 26,999 for the 44mm model in India.

Along with a lot of health features, such as a heart rate monitor, one of the interesting USPs of the device is that it allows users to monitor their stress levels.

We used the smartwatch for a while and here’s how it performed.

In terms of design, the smartwatch offers a modern and minimal look. The company has made minor adjustments to the frame to ensure a smooth transition from the frame to the strap.

The Galaxy Watch 4 has two oblong-shaped buttons on the frame and is available in 40mm and 44mm versions. The digital rotating bezel, which was initially introduced with the Galaxy Watch Active 2, is also present.

The minimal and lightweight design of the smartwatch makes it comfortable to wear in daily life.

There’s a 1.2-inch 396×396 display included in the 40mm model, while a 1.4-inch 450×450 panel in the 44mm model. The company has opted to use an AMOLED panel for this watch, which is bright and colourful even in direct sunlight, with extremely punchy colours.

The smartwatch also comes with Always-On-Display (AOD) mode, however, that consumes a lot of battery.

With an inbuilt microphone and speaker, you can take calls directly on the watch or use it to operate your virtual assistant control.

The South Korean tech giant has switched to Wear OS and built up a reboot of the platform with Google’s help. The user interface resembles that of a Galaxy mobile, with comparable colours and styles across all programmes.

The watch also comes equipped with Samsung’s bio-active sensor.

This new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to precisely run three powerful health sensors — Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis — so users can monitor their blood pressure, detect aFib irregular heartbeat, etc.

For the first time, users can calculate their body composition.

The all-new ‘Body Composition’ measurement tool gives users a deeper understanding of their general health and fitness, with key measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage.

The smartwatch can also analyse your sleep stages to provide you with a detailed report on how long you slept in each stage, which includes Awake, REM, Light, and Deep sleep.

Monitoring the stress level is pretty simple if you access the feature with the Stress tile. You can simply scroll to it, tap to begin, and sit still for a minute while the watch attempts to grab a reading.

On our usage, we found that although the Stress feature does not track your emotional state, it can be good to track your stress levels for a week or so to determine if there are any times of concern that should be watched more closely by a health expert.

The device allows users to monitor their blood pressure on the go, at work or home. However, this feature is not available in India yet.

Talking about the battery, the company claims that users can have up to 40 hours of battery life, however, it did not come out to be accurate as the charge went down a little faster than expected.

Conclusion: Samsung has successfully defended its title as the best Android smartwatch with Galaxy Watch4. Along with its minimalist style and accurate fitness indicators, it has a lot to offer.

For Samsung users, this might be an ideal smartwatch.