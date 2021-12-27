PPP observe Benazir Bhutto’s 14th death anniversary

Larkana: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday observed the 14th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Baksh Bhutto.

A 60-foot-wide main stage has been decorated with tri-colour party flags, banners and life-size portraits of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and other central leaders of the party, reported Dawn.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other key leaders will be addressing participants at Bhuttos’ mausoleum consisting of party workers and admirers of the Benazir who had started pouring in from different corners of the country.

Homage was paid to the slain PPP chairperson at a program titled ‘Yaad-i-Benazir Conference’ held under the auspices of the party’s youth wing at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Memorial Library, reported Dawn.

Speakers said that the October 18 (Karsaz) and December 27 (Benazir’s assassination) tragedies were part of a single conspiracy, and demanded inclusion of the names of then Pakistan president Gen Pervez Musharraf and Sindh Chief Minister Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim in the investigation

Presiding over the conference, Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro said that in order to gag the voice of people and snatch their right to rule, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was implicated in a false case and hanged. His daughter Benazir Bhutto was also assassinated to achieve the same objective, he said, reported Dawn.

On the eve of the 14th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, a book authored by the former interior minister and senior PPP leader Senator A Rehman Malik was also launched in Islamabad on Sunday.

Titled The Assassination of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the book revealed the conspiracy and facts behind the high-profile murder.

Published in English and Urdu, the book consists of 28 chapters carrying details of characters involved in the Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi, incident. It is available to people for free, reported Dawn.

Earlier, Sindh Government announced a public holiday on December 27.

Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007, while attending a rally in Rawalpindi.

Benazir Bhutto, who has been the only female prime minister in Pakistan, was assassinated on December 27, 2007, during a rally in Rawalpindi.