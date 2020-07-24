PR firms give fake social media followers to celebs: Deshmukh

Published: 24th July 2020
Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: Several PR agencies provide “fake” social media followers to Bollywood celebrities or other “big people” and such followers are used for trolling and data theft, MaharashtraHome Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday.

The Maharashtra police will probe into the matter, he said.

“Several PR agencies give fake followers, called as bots, to Bollywood celebrities or some other big people. Such bots are used for trolling or data theft.

“Hence, the Maharashtra police will probe into this,” Deshmukh said in a video message.

Source: PTI
