Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan donate big to Telangana CM Relief Fund

Hyderabad: Superstar Prabhas along with many other Tollywood stars has come forward for helping the flood hit victims by donating an amount of Rs Rs 1.5 crore as donation for relief work in Telangana. Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has donated Rs. 50 lakh, Ravi Teja announced a donation of 10 lakh towards the CM Relief Fund.

Recently, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) had announced a financial package of Rs 550 crore for the flood-hit people in low-lying areas. On Tuesday, several other stars from the southern film industry announced donations for Telangana after it got badly hit by floods.

Celebrities pledge donations

Prabhas (Rs 1.5 crore)

Chiranjeevi (Rs 1 crore)

Mahesh Babu (Rs 1 crore)

Balakrishna (Rs 50 lakh)

Nagarjuna (Rs 50 lakh)

Junior NTR (Rs 50 lakh)

Vijay Devarakonda (Rs 10 lakh)

Ravi Teja (Rs 10 lakh)

Anil Ravipudi (Rs 5 lakh)

Harish Shankar (Rs 5 lakh)

Trivikram Srinivas (Rs 5 lakh)

Delhi, West Bengal donate to help flood hit Telangana

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took to his Twitter and announced a donation of Rs 15 crore for relief efforts for the flood-hit Telangana, saying people of Delhi stand with residents of the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also announced donation of Rs 2 crore to help the flood victims in Telangana as a mark of solidarity and brotherhood.

West Bengal CM @MamataOfficial announced Rs 2 Cr to the CMRF as a mark of solidarity and brotherhood with the people of Telangana who are suffering due to unprecedented floods. Hon’ble CM Sri KCR, over a telephone call, thanked the West Bengal CM for the kind gesture. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) October 20, 2020

As per news reports the state government has to relocate 37,000 people from low-lying areas in order to ensure their safety. As many as 70 people have died in rain-related incidents during the past one week in the state, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said on Monday. According to him, 33 people in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and adjoining areas, and 37 people in districts have lost their lives.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has declared that each household affected by the Hyderabad rains will receive an immediate flood relief amount of Rs. 10,000. Every house that has been partially damaged by the floods will receive financial aid of Rs. 50,000 while the completely damaged ones will receive Rs. 1 lakh.

Help has been pouring in for the flood hit state from all quarters.