Prabhas, Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam earns 400 crore already?

Mumbai: One of the highly-anticipated upcoming Tollywood movie Radhe Shyam is already on its road to success as it is raking in good business ahead of the release. Starring pan-India star Prabhas and actress Pooja Hegde, the Radhe Krishna Kumar directorial has been sold to an OTT platform for a whopping price.

Going by the reports, Radhe Shyam has been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a huge price of Rs 400 crore making it the biggest ever Telugu film purchase for an OTT platform. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

According to reports, Radhe Shyam has been made on a budget of Rs 350 crore. The film is jointly produced by UV Creations and T-Series. The soundtrack and background score are composed by Justin Prabhakaran.

Touted to be a period romantic drama, Radhe Shyam will showcase Prabhas playing the role of a character called Vikramaditya. Pooja Hegde plays Prabhas’ love interest. Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sasha Chettri in the other pivotal roles.

Radhe Shyam which will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. It was scheduled to hit screens on July 30 this year. However, the film would not be released as per the plan due to the second wave of the pandemic. New date is still awaited.