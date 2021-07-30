Prabhas’ ‘Radhe Shyam’ release date is out!

"Radhe Shyam" also marks Prabhas' return to the romantic genre after a gap of almost a decade

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 30th July 2021 12:40 pm IST
Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' release date is out!
Radhe Shyam new poster featuring Prabhas (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Prabhas starrer period romantic drama “Radhe Shyam” will hit the big screen on January 14, next year.

Prabhas shared the film’s poster on Instagram on Friday morning. In the poster, the actor looks dapper in a classic black suit and is seen carrying a briefcase in one hand.

For the caption, he wrote: “Can’t wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date – 14th January, 2022 worldwide!”

MS Education Academy

“Radhe Shyam” also marks Prabhas’ return to the romantic genre after a gap of almost a decade. It also stars actress Pooja Hegde.

The multilingual film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button