Prabhas refuses to take up brand endorsements worth Rs 150 crores, why?

Mumbai: Pan-India star Prabhas is one of the most successful and established actors in the Indian film industry. Be it a film offer or brand endorsement, the Baahubali star is very picky about the things. The actor has some strict policies about associating himself with a particular brand. Whenever Prabhas goes on to endorse a brand, we know that the collaboration is very special.

According to latest reports, Prabhas is said to have rejected huge brand endorsement offers in past one year. He was apparently offered huge bucks, from all categories of brands like apparel, electronic and FMCG, to come on board as their ambassador, but it seems like the actor is selective about what he lends his name and face to.

Reason behind Prabhas’ rejection

An industry source told Zoom Digital that the Radhe Shyam actor has declined brand endorsement offers worth over ₹150 crores in just the past year. The source also shared the reason behind Prabhas rejecting the offers.

“Prabhas is a household name and his popularity cuts across the length and breadth of not just the country but even overseas. So the value that he is capable of bringing to a brand is humongous. And he has declined brand endorsment offers worth over Rs150 crore in just the past one year,” source said.

The source further adds, “The reason he has rejected all these brand endorsements is not because he is not open to endorsing. He has endorsed brands in the past and will continue to do so, but he is selective and particular about who he chooses to associate with. He understands the position he is at and therefore prefers using it wisely. All this makes it difficult to get him on board and also makes him exclusive.”

His upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Prabhas was last seen in 2019 release Saaho opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He has the mythological film Adipurush, opposite Kriti Sanon, and Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde in his sleeves.