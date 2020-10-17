Prakash Jha hopes viewers like 'Ashram: Chapter 2 -- The Dark Side'

Mumbai, Oct 17 : A new season his web series, Aashram, has been announced, and director Prakash Jha is naturally excited.

“Ashram: Chapter 2 — The Dark Side” drops on November 11, a day after IPL 2020 ends. Bobby Deol confirmed news earlier in the day. The actor will be returning wioth the primary cast who featured in season one, including Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka, and Darshan Kumaar.

Talking about the new season of the show, Jha said: “We’ve all worked very hard and with a lot of passion on this series, and the response from the audience has made every bit of it worthwhile. Hope this new chapter continues to excite the audience.”

The story of the show unveils the dark side of a spiritual guru named Baba Nirala, played by Bobby.

Earlier in the day, Bobby posted on Instagram: “#Aashram ke dwaar khul rahe hein phir ek baar (doors of aashram are reopening). #AashramChapter2, 11-11-2020 ko @mxplayer par.”

Hos co-actor Chandan also posted on Instagram: “Sab khush (all well)? Excited for 11/11/20 ? One thing I can tell you — Bhopa will be even more evil and ruthless since its Aashram Chapter 2 — The Dark Side.”

Season two releases on the OTT platform MX Player.

