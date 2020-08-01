Prakash Jha: New education policy will ensure equal opportunity for children

Mumbai, Aug 1 : Filmmaker Prakash Jha has lauded the new National Education Policy (NEP), and feels it will pave the way for a transformed education system in India.

Jha’s keen interest in the change in education policy is obvious because his new film, “Pareeksha: The Final Test” addresses the issue of equality in education. Inspired by real events, the film talks of how quality education still remains inaccessible to the masses and the situation continues dividing society.

” ‘Pareeksha: The Final Test’ highlights the importance of quality and holistic education for the poorest in our country as it’s the biggest leveller of society. I applaud NEP 2020’s decision to allocate six per cent of GDP to the education sector and capping the fee charged by educational institutions,” Jha said.

“This will pave the way for a transformed education system in India and ensure universal access and equal opportunity to children of the country to obtain quality education,” he added.

The National Education Policy aims at universalisation of education from primary to secondary by 2030, in order to attain foundational learning and numeracy skills by 2025, 100 per cent gross enrolment ratio by 2030, and two crore school children joining back. It will also include preparation of teachers for assessment reforms by 2023, an inclusive education system by 2030, board exams only to test core concepts, and instilling at least one vocational skill in every child.

Jha’s upcoming film will release on Zee5 on August 6. It stars Adil Hussain, Priyanka Bose, Sanjay Suri and child actor Shubham Jha.

