Pranab death: 7-day state mourning in Goa

By News Desk 1 Published: 1st September 2020 4:42 am IST
Panaji, Sep 1 : The Goa government will observe a seven-day state mourning, in the wake of the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

An order issued by Secretary General, Administration, Amit Satija said that during the period of state mourning, the national flag would fly at half-mast and there would be a ban on official entertainment.

“As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days’ state mourning will be observed throughout the state of Goa from August 31 to September 6,” the notification issued late on Monday said.

“During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all the buildings throughout the state of Goa, where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment,” the order said.

Mukherjee (84) who was hospitalised for 21 days, died in the national capital on Monday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

