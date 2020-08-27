Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in ‘deep coma’, on ventilator

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee continued to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support, said the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt here on Thursday.

“Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. He is being treated for a lung infection and renal dysfunction. He is haemodynamically stable,” read the statement by the hospital.

The former President had tested positive for COVID-19 and undergone surgery for a brain clot at Army Hospital (R&R) on August 10.

Source: ANI