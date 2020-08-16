Pranab Mukherjee still on ventilator, health being closely monitored: Army hospital

The health condition of Mukherjee had also remained unchanged on Saturday

By Tanveer Published: 16th August 2020 5:53 pm IST
Pranab Mukherjee
Former president Pranab Mukherjee during a function in New Delhi./ PTI

New Delhi: Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee continued to remain on ventilatory support on Sunday, Army Research and Referral Hospital in the national capital said, adding that his vitals are stable and being monitored by a team of specialists.

“There is no change in the condition of Pranab Mukherjee. His vital and clinical parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilator support. The health condition of the former president who also has multiple old co-morbidities is being closely monitored by a team of specialists,” the hospital said in a statement.

The health condition of Mukherjee had also remained unchanged on Saturday, according to the Army hospital, which had also said the former President was under intensive care and continues to be on ventilator support.

Abhijit Mukherjee, son of Pranab Mukherjee, said today that his father’s health condition is “much better and stable”.

He informed that he had visited his father on Saturday, and had found out that he is responding to treatment and expressed the belief that “he will be back among us soon.”

Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantt for emergency surgery of brain clot. Later he also tested positive for COVID-19.

Source: ANI

