Pranab Mukherjee was like guide to RSS: Mohan Bhagwat

Mukherjee did not believe in political untouchability, Bhagwat said.

By Sana Sikander Updated: 1st September 2020 5:52 pm IST
New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee and described him as a “guide” for the Sangh and that his death was irreparable loss to Sangh. He didn’t believe in political untouchability, he added.

Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for coronavirus, had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month. He died at the age of 84 today.

Pranab Mukherjee was an able administrator who kept the national interest supreme, Mr Bhagwat said in a joint statement along with RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

Mr Mukherjee did not practice political untouchability and was respected by all parties, the statement said.

“He was a guide for Sangh and was affectionate towards the organisation and his passing away is irreparable loss to the RSS,” it added.

Pranab Mukherjee was criticised by the Congress in June, 2018 for attending an event of the RSS, but later the party appreciated him after he emphasised that the soul of India is pluralism, tolerance and inclusion.

In his speech, Mr Mukherjee had warned that any attempt to define India through “religion, hatred, dogmas and intolerance” will dilute our existence and said public discourses must be freed of all forms of violence.

Pranab Mukherjee’s message to hundreds of workers and top-brass of the RSS was described as a “mirror of truth to the RSS” by the Congress.

