Pranab’s ‘love for Sangh’ made him ‘Margdarshak’: RSS chief

New Delhi, Aug 31 : The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, called Pranab Mukherjee as its “Margdarshak” or mentor, in a statement condoling the death of the former President.

“For us, he was a mentor, due to his love and affection for the Sangh. His demise is an irreparable loss for the Sangh,” read a statement jointly issued by RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat and Sar-karyavah Suresh ‘Bhaiyaji’ Joshi. The choice of words are rare given Mukherjee was one of the tallest leaders of the Congress, before he took over as President of India.

The statement also goes on to praise him as an “able administrator” who had the highest regard for “national interest”, the lack of which the BJP has often accused the Congress of. The statement also remembered that Mukherjee was “well admired” across the political spectrum. “Filling this void in India’s politico-social life will not be easy,” it further said.

Mukherjee created a row, even forcing his daughter and Congress leader Sharmishtha Mukherjee to publicly ask her father to desist, when Pranab Mukherjee agreed to speak at the RSS headquarters in June 2018. Standing next to Bhagwat, Mukherjee silenced his critics by talking about pluralism and the Constitution. Mukherjee was the chief guest at the all-important annual event of the RSS.

However, while visiting the birthplace of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Mukherjee had written in the visitor’s book that “Today I came here to pay my respects and homage to a great son of Mother India.”

