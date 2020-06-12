Prasad uses Rahul’s 2017 tweet to mock him

New Delhi: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday over Gandhi’s statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should publicly share facts about the India-China military standoff in Ladakh.

Posting a 2017 tweet screenshot of Gandhi, Prasad sarcastically said that the Congress leader has a “parallel information system” in place, on China.

“Rahul Gandhi is asking the Prime Minister to share in public facts about sensitive China border issues. I think Mr Gandhi has a parallel information system in place. Did he not meet the Chinese envoy during the Doklam crisis? Denied it initially but accepted it after public outcry,” tweeted the Law Minister.

In the 3-year-old tweet, Gandhi had said that he had met the Chinese Ambassador, former National Security Advisor, the Bhutanese ambassador and Congress leaders from the Northeast as it was his job to be informed on critical issues.

Interestingly that meeting coincided with the military standoff between Indian armed forces and China’s People’s Liberation Army over Chinese construction of a road in Doklam near a trijunction border area.

Earlier, Gandhi had tweeted: “Once RM is done commenting on the hand symbol, can he answer: Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?”

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.