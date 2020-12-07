Pravaig plans to produce 2.5K units of ultra-high milage EVS annually

New Delhi, Dec 7 : Electric vehicle manufacturer Pravaig Dynamic plans to initially produce 2,500 units of its ultra-high milage luxury EV — MKII — from next year. The Bengaluru-based company is the first Indian player which is claiming to offer a range of 504 km on a single full charge in its first commercial offering, which will be launched next year.

At present, the Hyundai Kona comes closet to the claimed range at more than 450 km per single full charge. Globally, Tesla’s Model S has a range of over 640 km per full charge.

As per the company, the vehicle is powered via a 96 kHw battery which has a specific energy of 155Wh per kg. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds with a top speed of 196 km per hour.

Besides, the company said the vehicle will be made avaliable to corporates as a fully serviced taxi on a subscription model. These taxis, the company said, will be “chauffeur driven, with unlimited kms, and bespoke detailing”.

Source: IANS

