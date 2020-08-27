Pre-placement in BITS Pilani: Student bags Rs 45 lakh job offer

Hyderabad: A student of BITS Pilani Hyderabad has been offered a package of Rs 45 lakh per annum during pre-placement.

The institute has bagged more number of pre-placement offers and summer internships this year when compared to earlier year. In the current academic year, so far, it attracted 84 offers whereas, last year, the institute had received 64 offers in the pre-placement.

Top recruiters in Pre-placement in BITS Pilani

Microsoft, Amazon, Walmart etc., are some of the top recruiter that offered high pay packages.

Balasubramanian, Chief Placement Officer said that 121 students of BITS Pilani Hyderabad attended for internship and pre-placement offers.

Companies offered jobs in artificial intelligence, internet of things, robotics, etc. They offered salary in between Rs. 20 lakh and 45 lakh.

Internship

Apart from it, many students are offered an internship of 2.5 months. Due to pandemic, most of the students are offered virtual internship.