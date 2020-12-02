Predictions: Who will be the final four of Bigg Boss 14? [VIDEO]

Mumbai: As claimed by the host Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 finale is just a week away. Ahead of the finale week, makers are leaving no chance to add more twists to the ongoing season. Earlier, it was announced that various former Bigg Boss contestants including Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant and Vikas Gupta will be entering Bigg Boss house to give twisting tasks to the contestants.

And now, we have got out hands on an interesting video that is surfacing on social media. In the video which is shared on Twitter, former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta can be seen revealing his prediction for the Bigg Boss 14 contestants who will make it to the finale.

Bigg Boss 14 finalists

Vikas has said that Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Kavita Kaushik will make it to the finale of Bigg Boss 14.

The video opens with Vikas seemingly waking up in his bed and exclaiming, “What is this? I just said you guys can ask questions on Voot, but what is this? One needs to sleep. And, am I some astrologer to predict?” He then switches mood and adds, “Yes, with my experience, I can try and predict a few names who will make it to the final four.” He then went on to name Eijaz, Rubina, Jasmin and as the ones who will make it to the finale week.

Later, Vikas can also be seen explaining why Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni may not make it to the finale of Bigg Boss 14. He also added that Aly entered the show and had been playing only for Jasmin. Vikas said Aly did not play for himself at all in the his entire stint.

In a latest Instagram post, Colors channels revealed that former Bigg Boss contestants Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Kashmira Shah, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi and Vikas Gupta would enter the Bigg Boss 14 house tonight to make the game more challenging for the contestants.

They will be a part of Bigg Boss 14 to bring in new twists and turns and to challenge the contestants. And it is certain that they will test the contestants by putting them in tough situations. It looks like, this team of ex-contestants will test the prowess of the BB 14 contenders to be the ‘deserving winner’ of the Salman Khan- hosted show.