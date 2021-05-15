Pregnant woman dies in ambulance after hospitals refuse admission

Hyderabad: A pregnant woman from Mallapur died today due to the errant attitude of corporate hospitals from the city. She has been identified as Pavani. Although she was taken five corporate hospitals from the city none of them admitted her .

She suffered for five hours in the ambulance and breathed her last in the same vehicle. Along with the her unborn child .

The managers of various crematoria of the city did not come forward to perform her last rites as she was pregnant.

They made it clear to the family members of the victim that they should separate the mother and child to perform the last rites. Left with no option, the family members took the dead body of the victim to her residence.

On knowing about the incident, the local officials made arrangements to perform the last rites of Pavani and performed her last rites are a crematorium in Mallapur. Meanwhile the incharge collector of Medchal Malkajgiri district Swetha mohanty ordered an inquiry into the issue. The DMHO of the district Dr. Mallikarjun went to the residence of the victim and gathered information from her family members.