Premium whiskey scotch ‘William Lawson 13’ exclusively launched in TS

Hyderabad: Scotland-origin Bacardi has launched a new variant of its 13-year old scotch whiskey William Lawson exclusively in Telangana. The company has decided to launch its new variant in Telangana, as part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in India.

With the state being one of the biggest markets of the whiskey brand in the country, William Lawson was launched here, said a statement from the brand on Tuesday. “William Lawson’s is a brand with teeth, one that challenges the stereotyped notions and conventions around scotch. Over the years, it has built strong brand equity and carved itself a niche in the country, especially in Telangana,” Vijay Dev, consumer marketing lead (whiskies), Bacardi India, said.

Dev also stated that they were confident of the new variant being equally embraced by consumers like William Lawson’s scotch whiskey. With this launch, Bacardi has strengthened its place in the Indian market with a total of 13 variants available across the blended scotch & single malts scotch whiskies, added the release.

The launch of Bacardi’s new brand here is no surprise, as 60% of the Telangana’s revenue comes from the alcohol industry. The Telangana State Beverages Corporation limited had stated that they had earned a whopping sum of approximately Rs. 7000 crore post the lockdown between April and August last year.