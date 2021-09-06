Preparation for Ganesh Chaturthi Festival

By PTI|   Published: 6th September 2021 1:00 pm IST
New Delhi: A vendor selling idols of Lord Ganesha waits for customers ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI09_05_2021_000231B)
New Delhi: An idol of Lord Ganesha covered with plastic sheet during rain ahead of Ganesh festival, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: A young artist shows an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of Ganesha festival, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: A girl child gives final touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of Ganesh festival, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Mumbai: Devotees transport an idol of Lord Ganesha from a workshop to a worship venue ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Solapur: Devotees carry idols of Lord Ganesha from Solapur and take them to Karnataka by train, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Solapur, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo)

