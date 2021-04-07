Preparations afoot to receive Umrah pilgrims, worshippers in two holy mosques during Ramazan

Makkah: The General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques has announced the completion of preparations to receive the pilgrims and worshippers during the holy month of Ramazan.

Those intend to visit the Holy Mosques must have two shots of Corona vaccine and registered themselves through “Tawakkalna App”.

Those who will be allowed to enter into the Holy Mosques must have passed 14 days after taking the first shot of the Coronavirus vaccine.

Similarly, all those will be permitted to enter the Holy Mosques who have infected with Coronavirus and have recovered.

However, all the worshippers and pilgrims must follow the Corona pandemic adopted Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The Head of the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Dr. Abdul Rehman Al Sudais who has announced the completion of preparations to receive pilgrims and worshippers in Haram Sharif during the holy month of Ramazan said, “A code of conduct has been devised to enter into the Prophet’s mosque in Madina which has to be followed.”

“All the sub-branches and agencies of the General Presidency are working on the program laid down for the fasting month. All measures are being taken to serve the Guests of Allah to ensure their health and safety. All employees working in the Two Holy Mosques will have Covid vaccines,” Al Sudais said.

The Spokesman of the General Presidency, Hani Haidar said all volunteers working to serve the pilgrims and the worshippers will have the Covid vaccine shots. “A campaign in cooperation with the General Presidency and the Ministry of Health is underway to vaccinate all those working in Two Holy Mosques of Mecca and Madina,” Haidar said.