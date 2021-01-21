Prepare database of frontline workers: Yogi

Lucknow, Jan 21 : UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to promptly prepare a database of the frontline workers for the upcoming phase of the vaccination campaign.

According to the government spokesman, the Chief Minister directed that every action of the vaccination campaign should be in accordance with the guidelines and standards set by the Government of India.

The Chief Minister has also directed the concerned authorities to maintain effective arrangements for treatment of Covid-19, ensure adequate availability of essential medicines, medical equipment, and backup of oxygen in all Covid hospitals.

“Keeping in mind the important contribution of testing in breaking the chain of coronavirus infection, the testing work should continue to be done to full capacity in the state,” he said.

Adityanath said it should also be ensured that contact tracing and surveillance systems operated effectively, and stressed on creating more awareness amongst the people about the pandemic and ways to keep themselves safe and healthy.

He said various publicity systems, as well as public address systems, should be widely used to spread awareness.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to run the Integrated Command and Control Centres established in districts. He said that while extensively spreading the word about the e-Sanjeevani app, more and more people should be provided online medical counselling through it.

The Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh had become the most e-consultancy providing state in the country.

Through the e-Sanjeevani app in the state, online medical consultation has been received by 4.16 lakh people, which is the highest in the country.

