Bengaluru: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit, an official said.

“Governor Vajubhai Vala and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa received Kovind at the HAL airport,” the official told IANS.

Kovind, who is staying at the Raj Bhavan overnight, will on Saturday will participate in the fourth edition of ‘The Huddle’, an annual thought conclave, organised by ‘The Hindu’ newspaper at a hotel here before flying back to Delhi in the afternoon.