President Kovind hosts ‘At Home’ reception on I-Day

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday hosted ‘At Home’ reception in the President House in the national capital on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have arrived the venue to attend the reception.

The grand reception was also attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort to mark the occasion.

The 74th Independence Day function was relatively muted this year in terms of participation of people in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

