President Kovind’s goof up invokes hilarious reactions on Twitter

He unveiled the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary celebrations.

By Sruthi Vibhavari|   Updated: 25th January 2021 4:11 pm IST
The major goof-up by the president’s office is invoking hilarious responses on Twitter and other social media platforms. (Twitter)

New Delhi: President Ramnath Kovind on Saturday stepped into a major embarrassment as he unveiled the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary celebrations.

Funnily enough, it was pointed out that it was not the portrait of Netaji, but that of actor Prosenjit Chatterjee who played the role of Bose in the Bengali film ‘Gumnaami’ released in 2019.

The major goof-up by the president’s office is invoking hilarious responses on Twitter and other social media platforms.

READ:  India look to continue dominance in Tests at home vs England (Countdown)

Here are some reactions:

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Sruthi Vibhavari|   Updated: 25th January 2021 4:11 pm IST
Back to top button