President Kovind’s goof up invokes hilarious reactions on Twitter

New Delhi: President Ramnath Kovind on Saturday stepped into a major embarrassment as he unveiled the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary celebrations.

President Kovind unveils the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary celebrations. pic.twitter.com/Y3BnylwA8X — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 23, 2021

Funnily enough, it was pointed out that it was not the portrait of Netaji, but that of actor Prosenjit Chatterjee who played the role of Bose in the Bengali film ‘Gumnaami’ released in 2019.

The major goof-up by the president’s office is invoking hilarious responses on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Here are some reactions:

Sardar Patel ji also wants a similar 3000 feet wide portrait. pic.twitter.com/no2ZpUGey6 — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹🚜 (@RoflGandhi_) January 25, 2021

And Bhagat Singh too pic.twitter.com/XXW2VhNuBS — Ibnul Hassan (@ibnul_hassan1) January 25, 2021

President Kovind unveils the portrait of Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/WFyOSrGnac — BALA (@sbala13) January 25, 2021

Here is a suggestion for Sonia Gandhi ji photo P.S. it strongly resembles actress Frau @suzannebernert but by this logic it is Sonia Gandhi ji pic.twitter.com/ld5yCTAzMS — Abhishek Bhalerao (@mumbaiactor_) January 25, 2021

Chandrashekhar Aazad as per @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/zht7bcJitv — Haider Ali Khan, حيدر علی خان (@khanhaider) January 25, 2021

Gandhiji of our future currency notes pic.twitter.com/2qFgACZ2mp — Hussain Haidry (@hussainhaidry) January 25, 2021