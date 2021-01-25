President Kovind’s goof up invokes hilarious reactions on Twitter

New Delhi: President Ramnath Kovind on Saturday stepped into a major embarrassment as he unveiled the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary celebrations.
Funnily enough, it was pointed out that it was not the portrait of Netaji, but that of actor Prosenjit Chatterjee who played the role of Bose in the Bengali film ‘Gumnaami’ released in 2019.
The major goof-up by the president’s office is invoking hilarious responses on Twitter and other social media platforms.
Here are some reactions: