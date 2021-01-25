President’s medals for 19 Karnataka police personnel

Bengaluru, Jan 25 : In recognition of their meritorious service, 19 police personnel, including one IPS officer from Karnataka were Monday conferred the President’s medals on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day.

“IPS officer and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Intelligence, Bengaluru, A. Subramanyeswara and 18 police personnel from across the state have been awarded the President’s medal for meritorious service,” said the Karnataka director general of police office in a statement here.

Among the 18 personnel are B.S. Nemagowda, Superintendent of Police (SP) in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Belagavi district, B. Ramachandra, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), CID, Bengaluru; D. Ashoka, DySP, Railway sub-division, Bengaluru; C. Balakrishna, DySP, STF & Vigilance, BDA, Bengaluru; V.K. Vasudev, DySP, Crime, Chief Office, Bengaluru; B. Puttaswamy, Police Inspector (PI), Chamarajanagar district; S. Balachandra Naik, Circle Police Inspector (CPI), Chitradurga; Prakash, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Udupi, H. Eshwaraiah, ASI, State Intelligence, Bengaluru and M. Venkatesh, Special ARSI, KSRP, Bengaluru.

Other officials include Mohanraju Kuradagi, ARSI, KSRP, Bengaluru; C. Venkatswamy, ARSI, KSRP, Bengaluru; Shashi Kumar, ARSI, state unit, Bengaluru; K.R. Jitendra Rai, ARSI, Kodagu; R. Lokesh, ARSI, Mysuru, Usman Sab, CHC, Tiptur town police station, Tumakuru, K.V. Satheesh, HC, CID, Bengaluru and S. Prakash, HC, KSRP, Bengaluru.

“State Governor Vajubhai Vala will present the medals to the winners after the Republic Day parade at the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw parade ground in the city centre on Tuesday,” the statement added.

