By News Desk 1 Published: 8th August 2020 4:38 am IST
Prez expresses condolence, Kerala Guv briefs about rescue op

New Delhi, Aug 7 : After Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Kerala Chief Minister about the Air India crash, President Ram Nath Kovind too had a telephonic conversation with the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

Ram Nath Kovind remarked, “Distressed to hear about the tragic plane crash of Air India Express flight in Kozhikode, Kerala. Spoke to the Governor of Kerala, Mr. Arif Mohammad Khan, and got information about the situation. Thoughts and prayers with affected passengers, crew members and their families.”

The Kerala Governor shared the details of the rescue work with the President, said a PRO of the Kerala Raj Bhavan.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to get a sense of the ground situation, soon after an Air India Express flight overshot the runway at the Kozhikode airport and crashed, killing at least 14.

The aircraft had 190 people onboard, including six crew members.

Those injured were rushed to various hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram. The condition of several passengers who were brought to a private hospital is reported to be serious.

