Prez gives nod to Industrial Disputes (Gujarat Amendment) Bill, 2020

By IANS|   Published: 9th January 2021 11:00 pm IST
Prez gives nod to Industrial Disputes (Gujarat Amendment) Bill, 2020

Gandhinagar, Jan 9 : President Ram Nath Kovind have given his assent to the Industrial Disputes (Gujarat Amendment) Bill, 2020 which was passed in the Gujarat Assembly’s monsoon session last year.

“Labour law reforms have been done in line with Ease of Doing Business as per vision of the Prime Minister,” said Vipul Mittra, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Labour & Employment department.

According to the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, establishments having 100 or more workers were required to seek prior permission of the state government before effecting layoffs, retrenchment, or closure. The number of workers has been increased to 300 in the recent amendment.

READ:  Kohli's 'conflict' grows, Ethics Officer sits on complaint

Similarly, in case of layoffs, workers were required to be paid compensation amounting to 15 days’ salary for every year of service in the 1947 Act. Now according to the amended law, the factories will have to pay workers an amount equivalent to the average pay of the last three months as compensation.

The exemptions in the amended law, according to the government, are aimed to reduce the compliance burden on industries, in order to attract new industries and investments to create more employment opportunities in Gujarat.

“The Covid-19 pandemic situation has adversely impacted industries and thereby economic growth. The government is playing the role of a facilitator to put growth back on track. These labour reforms, coupled with industry-friendly policies, quick decision-making, and availability of skilled manpower, will help Gujarat attract new industries. However, we are ensuring that interests of workers are also protected,” Mitra added.

READ:  Right character among netas is in short supply: Vice President

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 9th January 2021 11:00 pm IST
Back to top button