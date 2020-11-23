Prez, PM, Rahul Gandhi condole ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s death

New Delhi, Nov 23 : President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi have offered their condolences on the demise of Assam ex-chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Monday evening after battling post-Covid compications. Gogoi was 86 years old and the longest serving Chief Minister of Assam.

Calling him a ‘popular leader’, Modi condoled the death of the veteran Congress leader who was critically ill for the last few days at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

“Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as at the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti,” the PM tweeted along with his photo with a smiling Gogoi.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted,”Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him. My love and condolences to his son Gaurav and his family.”

President Ramnath Kovind tweeted,”Extremely sad to know of the demise of Shri Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam. The country has lost a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience. His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam.”

Kovind further tweeted, “He will always be remembered for the development of Assam and especially in his efforts to improve law and order and fighting insurgency in the state. His passing away marks the end of an era. In this hour of grief, condolences to his family, friends and supporters.”

Gogoi’s body will be kept at the famous Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati for Monday night. The cremation will take place either on Tuesday or Wednesday with full state honours after consultation with his family.

