Primary schools in Telangana State unlikely to reopen this academic year

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed

Hyderabad: Primary schools in Telangana State may continue to remain closed for another few months.. It is learnt that the Department of Education has decided not to reopen the primary schools in the current academic year 2020-21.

According to the higher officials of the Department, the Corona vaccine is not yet ready and there is a risk of new strain. Moreover, the guardians of the students may not send their wards to the schools.

Apart from it, the students of primary classes would not be able to maintain the physical distancing which may lead to the spread of the virus among their parents and other old persons.

According to a source in Education Department, Special Chief Secretary Chitra Ramachandran held a meeting with high officials of the Department where a decision was taken in this regard.

As per an estimate, about 11.36 lakhs students are studying in Government primary schools. While in private primary schools the number of students is more than 15 lakhs.

“All the students of the primary schools would be promoted for the next classes”, an official said.