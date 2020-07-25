Prince Harry, Meghan ‘did not contribute’ to new book

London: The UK’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have denied contributing to a new book about their life in the Royal Family, it was reported on Saturday.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand of the book “Finding Freedom”, describe a culture of increasing tension between the Sussexes and other members of the Royal Family, reports the BBC.

It claims that the couple and Cambridges were barely speaking by March.

They authors said that Harry and Meghan felt their complaints were not taken seriously and believed other royal households were leaking stories about them to the press.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Sussexes, who are now based in Los Angeles after having stepped back as senior royals earlier this year, said they had not been interviewed for the book.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom.

“This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting,” the BBC quoted the statement as saying.

For their last public appearance as working members of the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan joined the Queen and other senior royals at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

They have since begun their new life of personal independence in the US, pursuing charity projects.

