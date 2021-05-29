Private hospitals in Telangana charging arbitrarily for COVID-19 vaccines

Hyderabad: There is a series of complaints in Telangana especially in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad where the private hospitals are charging arbitrarily for COVID-19 vaccines disregarding the instructions issued by the state government. Not only this they are auduciously displaying their arbitrary prices on Cowin website.

In spite of all this the government is not taking any action to regularise the vaccine prices.

Private hospitals are charging between Rs. 800 to Rs.1000 for Covishield vaccine while the prices being charged for Covaxin is between Rs.1200 to Rs. 1260.

It is not only the state government who has fixed the vaccine prices the Central government too had fixed them but under the changed circumstances the private hospitals are fixing the vaccine prices on their own.

There is no need to complain about the arbitrary prices being charged by the private hospitals as these prices are fixed on the Cowin website run by the government itself.

The price of Covishield prepared by Serum Institute of India is less than the Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech cost of which is Rs.1200 and more.

People are more interested in getting the vaccination from private hospitals.

It seems they do not have any faith on the facilities provided by the the government vaccination centres.

In spite of the arbitrary prices being charged by the private hospitals the people are still willing to get the Corona jab from them.

Nevertheless, there are many hospitals who are charging the vaccines’ cost fixed by the government.

In addition to these two vaccines many private hospitals in the city have announced the availability of Sputnik vaccine from next month.